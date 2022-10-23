Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

