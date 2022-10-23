Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €25.32 ($25.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

