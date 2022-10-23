dYdX (DYDX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $80.21 million and $40.48 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00007513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

