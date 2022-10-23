Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

