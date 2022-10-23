ECOMI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $474,439.00 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $320.17 million and $474,439.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.22 or 0.27976141 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.
About ECOMI
OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars.
