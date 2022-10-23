Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Edison International by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1,302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

