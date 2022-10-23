Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

