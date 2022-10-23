Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

ESI opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

