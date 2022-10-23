ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $65.23 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32611667 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

