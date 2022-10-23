Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $30.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $55.87 or 0.00286471 BTC on major exchanges.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,598,042 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
