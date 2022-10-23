Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $140.46 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00022197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $140.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

