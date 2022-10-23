Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $289.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $289.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.72. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.