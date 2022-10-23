Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 6,639,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,971. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

