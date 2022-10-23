EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

