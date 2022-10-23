EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $178.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005592 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012183 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019492 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007003 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,943,967 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
