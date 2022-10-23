EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005536 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $183.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012470 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019345 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006962 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,998,024 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
