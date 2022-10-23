Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANTA Sports Products Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ANTA Sports Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

