Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

NYSE EQR opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

