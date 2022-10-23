ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.01 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,446.05 or 1.00000583 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00045824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

