Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 308.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

