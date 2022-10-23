Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.