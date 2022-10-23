Everipedia One Day Volume Reaches $45.36 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $45.36 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

