F3Logic LLC Acquires 5,130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

