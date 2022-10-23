F3Logic LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

