F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

