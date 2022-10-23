F3Logic LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

