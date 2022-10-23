F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 111,272 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

VIOV opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.14 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

