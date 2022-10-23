F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 117,120 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.