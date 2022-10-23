F3Logic LLC Raises Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 377.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 3.58% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH opened at $88.72 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82.

