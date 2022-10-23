F3Logic LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $539,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,471,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $263.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

