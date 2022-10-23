F3Logic LLC Sells 13,503 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.