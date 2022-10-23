FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.09 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

