Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $132.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

