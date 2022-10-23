Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.