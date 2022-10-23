Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.18.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $534.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

