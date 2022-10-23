Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after buying an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after buying an additional 202,891 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

