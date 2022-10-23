Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

