Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

CRWD opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

