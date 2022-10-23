Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,216,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

TAN stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

