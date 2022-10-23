Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SCHV stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

