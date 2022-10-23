Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,873 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

