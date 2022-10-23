Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 43,874 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,874 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $43.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.