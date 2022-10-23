Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Farmland Partners comprises about 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Farmland Partners worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 430,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,342.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

