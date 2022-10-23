Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Critical Contrast

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fast Radius and Valmont Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A Valmont Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fast Radius currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Valmont Industries has a consensus target price of $293.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Valmont Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fast Radius and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% Valmont Industries 5.49% 17.71% 7.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fast Radius and Valmont Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.51 $5.95 million N/A N/A Valmont Industries $3.50 billion 1.80 $195.63 million $10.08 29.33

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Fast Radius on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

