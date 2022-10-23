FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,609,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.15. 486,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

