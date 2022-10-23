FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.89. 1,816,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

