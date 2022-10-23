FDx Advisors Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 10,297,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,578. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

