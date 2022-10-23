FDx Advisors Inc. Has $30.20 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,279 shares of company stock worth $100,592,908 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

