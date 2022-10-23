FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.2% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,913. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.