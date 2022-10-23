FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $21.41 on Friday, hitting $289.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,889,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,489,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

